CBSE Students Run A Petition Seeking Cancellation Of Upcoming Board Exams

CBSE 2021 Board Exams: With the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 examinations scheduled between May 4 and June 10, the petition aims to draw attention and asks for the cancellation of the upcoming 2021 board exams.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 12, 2021 4:39 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

In order to draw attention, a group of students has submitted a petition on Change.org seeking cancellation of the upcoming 2021 CBSE board exams. With the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examinations scheduled between May 4 and June 10, the petition aims to draw the attention and asks for cancellation of the upcoming 2021 board exams as 2020 has been a “difficult year” and online classes were not helpful for most of the students who are due to appear in the board exams.

According to the group of students who have started the petition, most students were unable to attend the classes online during the pandemic due to lack of availability of resources including internet connections and smart devices.

Considering the hardships students had to face during the COVID-19 induced lockdown and coping with the online mode of learning, CBSE has made several changes in favour of the students including reduction in the CBSE syllabus, changes in exam pattern and marking scheme. While the CBSE board exams 2021 are set to begin on May 4, the CBSE 2021 practical exams will be held from March 1. CBSE is likely to release the upcoming exam date sheets for the 2021 board exams soon at cbse.nic.in.

Also Read: With Board Exams Nearing, What Are States Doing For Students Amid COVID-19

“It is unfair to conduct the board exams this year as students cannot put their best foot forward because it has been difficult to grasp concepts through online classes and lack of personal coaching at schools all year long,” the petition added. However, to promote the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 students, the students propose using an aggregate total of the internal marks.

The petition also says delaying the upcoming 2021 board exams will also add unnecessary pressure on the students and hamper the normal flow of the academic year.

Read More: ‘Will We Learn Practicals Online Like Theory?’: Students On CBSE Board Exam Dates

The education board has also released the CBSE Class 10 sample papers and CBSE Class 12 sample papers as per the CBSE revised syllabus along with their marking schemes. The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 sample papers contain all the questions asked in the previous years and the associated marking scheme. Students due to take the CBSE Board exams 2021 Class 10, Class 12 can check the type of questions asked and the weightage of questions from each unit with the help of the sample papers.

