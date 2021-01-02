CBSE Board Exam Classes 10, 12 Date Sheet Is Fake, Warns Government

Soon after the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced that the Board examination 2021 would commence on May 4, a ‘fake’ date sheet for Class 12 and 10 examinations began circulating on the social media platforms. The date sheet is allegedly issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). However, the fact check done by the PIB has been found that the viral date sheet is fake.

PIB took to Twitter and informed of the fake news as it said: “A date sheet for Class 12th and 10th Exams 2020-21 allegedly issued by the CBSE is in circulation on social media. This date sheet is Fake. Although, Dr RP Nishank has announced that Class 10th and 12th Board Examinations will be held from 4th May to 10th June 2021.”

A date sheet for Class 12th & 10th Exams 2020-21 allegedly issued by the #CBSE is in circulation on social media.#PIBFactCheck: This date sheet is #Fake. Although, @DrRPNishank has announced that Class 10th & 12th Board Examinations will be held from 4th May to 10th June 2021. pic.twitter.com/Ez2LNmkkrZ — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 1, 2021

On December 31, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has announced the CBSE board exams dates. As per the CBSE 2021 exam dates, board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 will begin on May 4 and will continue till June 10, 2021. The practical exams, according to the upcoming CBSE 2021 board exam dates, will begin on March 1.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the dates for CBSE board examinations have been deferred. The CBSE board exams which are usually held in February or March will now be held in May. The schools have been allowed to conduct the practical examinations on their own for both Class 10 and Class 12 from March 1 and continue till beginning of the theory papers.

The CBSE Board examinations 2021 will be conducted in centre-based pen-and-paper mode. Classes 10 and 12 date sheets will be released on the official website cbse.nic.in . The CBSE 2021 datesheets will mention the schedule for all the upcoming 2021 CBSE practical and theoretical examinations.

All the CBSE 2021 board examination candidates have been advised to refer to the official website of CBSE for any related information. Students can contact their respective school authorities in case of any queries.