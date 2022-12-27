CBSE Board Exam 2023: Class 10, 12 Practical Exams From January 2; Board Issues Guidelines

CBSE Class 10, 12 practical exams 2023 from January 2

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 10 and Class 12 Practical exam dates for 2022-23 academic session. The board will conduct the practical examinations/ project assessment/internal assessment for classes 10 and 12 between January 2 and January 14, 2023. CBSE has urged schools to ensure the timely completion of practical examinations of all students. The board has issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines for the conduct of practical examinations.

The board has further directed schools to upload marks/internal grades of students between January 2 and February 14, 2023. "Prepare a plan based on the number of students registered in the school in concerned subjects and inform all the students timely, so that all students can appear in the practical examinations/ project assessment/internal assessment," CBSE said in a statement.

"Inform all the students that they need to appear in the Practical Examination/Project Assessment during the schedule as given above only. The Practical Examination/Project Assessment of a student who may be absent on the day of examination due to any reason, shall also be re-scheduled within decided dates No request for special permission beyond the schedule shall be entertained by the Board," it added.

The board has stated that if a student is absent in the practical examination for session 2022-23, the student will be marked absent in the online system and if a student is absent on the day of the exam, due to any reason and his/her practical examination is to be conducted at a different date, s/he will be marked as 'Re-scheduled' instead of absent. The school will be allowed to re-conduct the practical exam of students marked as Re- scheduled during the above schedule only.

