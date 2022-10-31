CBSE Board Exam 2023: Class 10, 12 Exam Datesheet To Be Released Soon At Cbse.gov.in

CBSE Board exam 2023 date sheet will be released in November 2022.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the Class 10, 12 exams 2023 date sheet on its official website. As per reports, the CBSE board exam date sheet 2023 is likely to be released in the month of November 2022. Students can check and download the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam timetable through- cbse.gov.in. The details that will be mentioned in the CBSE 2023 exam date sheet include the exam day, exam date, duration of the board examination, list of subjects subject code and important instructions.

To download the CBSE 2023 board exam date sheet candidates first need to go to the official website of CBSE and from there click on the ‘Academic Website’ tab. After that, the candidate needs to click the CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet 2023 download link. The PDF page of the board exam date sheet will get displayed on the screen.

The dates for the Class 10 internal and Class 12 practical examinations for regular schools will be announced by the Board at first. While the CBSE 10 and Class 12 Board exams 2023 are expected to begin on the month of February 2023.

Recently CBSE has released the dates and instructions for the practical examination, project assessment, and internal assessment for Class 10 and Class 12, for winter-bound schools for session 2022-23. The practical examination, project assessment, and internal assessment will be conducted from November 15 To December 14, 2022.