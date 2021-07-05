CBSE Board Exam 2022 Will Be Held In 2 Parts, On Reduced Syllabus

CBSE rationalises syllabus for 2021 batch, board exams in 2022 will be held in two parts

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to rationalize the syllabus for the academic session 2021-22 for Classes 10 and 12. The board exams for the 2021 batch will be held in two terms with 50 per cent syllabus in each term.

In an official statement, the CBSE said the academic session 2021-22 will be divided into two terms.

A systematic approach -- looking into the interconnectivity of concepts and topics by subject experts -- will be followed.

The board will conduct the examinations at the end of each term on the basis of the bifurcated syllabus.

“This is done to increase the probability of having a Board conducted classes 10 and 12 examinations at the end of the academic session,” the statement read.

Reiterating the fact that the board had to cancel the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in view of Covid crisisand continue conducting classes online, the board has announced a slew of measures for the academic session 2021-22 in line with its focus on assessing stipulated learning outcomes by making the examinations competencies and core concepts based, student-centric, transparent, technology-driven, and with an advance provision of alternatives for different future scenarios.

Regarding internal assessment, the board said, for Classes 9 and 10, throughout the year-irrespective of term 1 and 2, will include the three periodic tests, student enrichment, portfolio and practical work/ speaking listening activities/ project. While for Classes 11 and 12, internal assessment would include end of topic or unit tests/ exploratory activities/ practicals/ projects.

While the Term 1 Examination in a flexible schedule will be conducted between November-December 2021 with a window period of 4-8 weeks for schools situated in different parts of country and abroad, Term 2 would be held around March-April 2022 at the examination centres fixed by the Board. The board, however, said, it will assess and conduct the examinations, Term 1 and Term 2, considering the situation prevailing at that time.

CBSE, in the official statement said, efforts will be made to make the internal assessment, practical and project work more credible and valid. Moderation Policy, the board said, will be announced to ensure fair distribution of marks.

Schools will also create a student profile for all assessments undertaken over the academic year and retain the evidences in digital format, CBSE added.