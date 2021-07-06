‘Wanted Cancellation? Pay With Interest’: Students Laugh On CBSE’s Two Board Exams Plan

Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE has decided to conduct board examinations in two terms, on reduced syllabus

“Due to the foolishness of our seniors regarding the cancellation of CBSE board exams, now we have to pay for that by giving exams two times in a single year..one term will be a penalty and the other is for us,” said Gaurav Anand, a student of Class 12 from Kendriya Vidyalaya NER, Bareilly. “If the first term exams are conducted on a school level, I will be ok, otherwise it will not be fair for us as it will double our burden by giving two exams which are conducted by CBSE,” he added.

Soon after the Central Board of Secondary Education’s announcement to conduct the board examinations twice for the academic session 2021-21 saw the light of the day, thousands of Class 12 students begun posting memes on Twitter. While some are angry with the current batch of Class 12, others just laughed at the CBSE’s two board exams plan.

Class 10 students feel that they are overburdened as they have to prepare twice for the board examinations. “For the whole year, we will be busy bees all the time haunted with the fear of board examinations and will not be able to participate in any other activity,” Piyush Ladwal, a Class 10 student of Air Force School, Bareilly.

“It’s going to be a tough situation now. As far as I understand the change in the CBSE exam pattern, 50% syllabus will be asked in Term I and the remaining will be asked in Term II. But soon after the examinations are over, we’ll have to go through the entire syllabus in a short span of time to appear in entrance examinations like JEE Main and NEET. The benefit of covering the full CBSE syllabus in board examinations was that the students could prepare well for the entrance examinations too,” said a worried student of Class 12.

CBSE has decided to rationalise the syllabus for the academic session 2020-21 and conduct two term-end exams as a part of the special assessment scheme for CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the CBSE schedule, the term one exams will be conducted by the Board in November-December, 2021 while the second term CBSE exams will be conducted in March-April, 2022.

"The exams will have Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) including case-based MCQs and MCQs on the assertion-reasoning type. The duration of test will be 90 minutes and it will cover only the rationalised syllabus of the first term. The question papers will be sent by the CBSE to schools along with the marking scheme,” Joseph Emmanuel, Director (Academic) of the CBSE said.

At the end of the second term, the board would organise Term II or year-end examinations based on the rationalised syllabus.

