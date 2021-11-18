Supreme Court Dismisses Plea For Online CBSE, CISCE Board Exams

CBSE Board Exam: The Supreme Court of India on Thursday refused to make changes to term 1 board exams conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). The Supreme Court Bench of Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice CT Ravikumar dismissed the petition requesting for hybrid mode of exams -- online and offline.

The SC bench passed strong remarks during the hearing and warned petitioners against last minute interruption.

“Don't mess up with the education system. Let the authorities do their job well. It is too late now. This last minute business should be discouraged”.

CBSE term 1 exams have already started and CISCE exams will begin next week.

It would be inappropriate to disturb the exams at this stage, the bench said, adding that the government has taken COVID precautionary measures to ensure safety of students.

“Exam centres increased from 6,500 to 15,000. Exam duration reduced from 3 hours to 1.5 hours...Hope and trust that authorities will take all care to ensure that students and staff are not exposed to untoward situations,” the bench said.

The petitioners had argued that offline exams put them at the risk of COVID-19 infection.

"Continuous exposure through offline exams sharply increases the risk of infection to COVID-19 rendering the impugned action as arbitrary and in violation of Right to Health," they said in the petition.

Hybrid mode of examination is the need of the hour, as it better facilitates social distancing, reduced strain on logistical constraints, they said.