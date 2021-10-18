  • Home
CBSE Board Exam 2022 Date Sheet Live: Term 1 Time Table Today

CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Date Sheet 2022 Term 1: CBSE date sheet will be available at cbse.gov.in today. The release time is not confirmed yet.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Oct 18, 2021 10:03 am IST | Source: Careers360

CBSE date sheet 2022 term 1 today at cbse.gov.in (representational)
CBSE Date Sheet 2022 Term 1 Live: The CBSE will release term 1 board exam 2022 date sheet or time table for Class 10 and Class 12 students today, October 18. The date sheet will be released at cbse.gov.in. This year, the CBSE has divided the board exam into two terms. Term 1 exams will take place in November-December and questions will be objective-type. The board also said Class 10 and Class 12 subjects have been divided as minor and major. Exams will be held first for minor subjects, followed by the major subjects. CBSE date sheet 2022: Official website link

CBSE term 2 board exams, scheduled for March-April, 2022, will have both objective and subjective type questions.

Here are the latest updates on CBSE Class 10, Class 12 term 1 board exam 2022 date sheet.

Live updates

10:03 AM IST
Oct. 18, 2021

Datesheet Of Class 12 2021 CBSE: Major Subjects

These are the major subjects of Class 12. 

datesheet of class 12 2021 cbse, cbse class 10 board exam date sheet, cbse class 12 date sheet 2022, cbse class 12 date sheet 2022, date sheet of class 10 2021, cbse.gov.in 2021 class 10 date sheet, date sheet of class 12 2021 term 1CBSE Class 12 major subjects



09:56 AM IST
Oct. 18, 2021

CBSE Term 1 Online Or Offline?

CBSE term 1 exam will be conducted offline, according to official information. Some students are saying on social media that the exam should be held online. 

09:51 AM IST
Oct. 18, 2021

CBSE Board Exam Date 2022 Class 10 Term 1

Class 10 term 1 exams are scheduled for November-December, 2022, the CBSE said. The complete date sheet will be available soon at cbse.gov.in. 

09:43 AM IST
Oct. 18, 2021

CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Board Exams From November 15?

According to reports, term 1 board exams are likely to begin on November 15, with exams for Skills Education subjects; and exams for main subjects will begin on November 24. However, a board official on October 14 said nothing has been decided yet.

09:39 AM IST
Oct. 18, 2021

CBSE First Term Date Sheet: Minor And Major Subjects

The CBSE has divided Class 10 and Class 12 subjects as minor and major. First, board exams will be held for minor papers, followed by major papers, an official statement said. 

09:34 AM IST
Oct. 18, 2021

CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2022 In November-December

The CBSE has confirmed that term 1 final exams for Class 10, Class 12 students will be held in November-December 2021. The papers will have objective-type questions. 

09:33 AM IST
Oct. 18, 2021

CBSE Date Sheet: Class 10, Class 12 Time Table Release Time

The board has not announced the time when the date sheet will be released. Follow this blog for all the latest updates. 

09:31 AM IST
Oct. 18, 2021

CBSE Date Sheet 2022 For Class 10, Class 12: Where To Check

CBSE Class 10, Class 12 term 1 date sheet will be available at cbse.gov.in. Students can also check cbseacademic.nic.in for more updates. 

09:29 AM IST
Oct. 18, 2021

CBSE Term 1 Date Sheet 2022 Today

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10, Class 12 board exam 2022 time table for term 1 exams will be released today, October 18. 

