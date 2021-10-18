Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE date sheet 2022 term 1 today at cbse.gov.in (representational)

CBSE Date Sheet 2022 Term 1 Live: The CBSE will release term 1 board exam 2022 date sheet or time table for Class 10 and Class 12 students today, October 18. The date sheet will be released at cbse.gov.in. This year, the CBSE has divided the board exam into two terms. Term 1 exams will take place in November-December and questions will be objective-type. The board also said Class 10 and Class 12 subjects have been divided as minor and major. Exams will be held first for minor subjects, followed by the major subjects. CBSE date sheet 2022: Official website link

CBSE term 2 board exams, scheduled for March-April, 2022, will have both objective and subjective type questions.

Here are the latest updates on CBSE Class 10, Class 12 term 1 board exam 2022 date sheet.