  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Board Exam 2022, Syllabus And Term 1 Time Table: 10 Points

CBSE Board Exam 2022, Syllabus And Term 1 Time Table: 10 Points

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the revised syllabus and exam pattern for the 2021-22 academic year. Check important points on CBSE first term examination.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Sep 26, 2021 4:30 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CBSE Syllabus 2021-22: Class 10 Science Term 1 Syllabus, Important Topics
CBSE Board Exam 2022: Schools Can Submit List Of Candidates From Today
CBSE Sample Paper 2021-22 Released For Class 10th, 12th Term 1 Board Exams
CBSE Class 10 Improvement Exam Date Sheet Released; Here’s Complete Schedule
CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021: Dispute Resolution Policy To Be Released Tomorrow
CBSE 10th Result: Number of Delhi Government Schools With 100% Pass Percentage Over 5 Times More Than 2020
CBSE Board Exam 2022, Syllabus And Term 1 Time Table: 10 Points
CBSE first term exam, check important points
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the revised syllabus and exam pattern for the 2021-22 academic year. As per the revised curriculum, CBSE board exams have been divided into two terms in which, Term 1 exam will be conducted between November and December 2021 and Term 2 exam will be held between March and April 2022.

Recommended: Best Course After 10th Class(Arts/Science/Commerce): Download List Free! 

CBSE has instructed its affiliated schools to continuously assess the students through various projects, assignments, and tests. CBSE will derive the final board result after both Term 1 and Term 2 examinations are over. The Board had released a detailed notification informing about the details of rationalised syllabus for the 2021-22 batch on its website.

CBSE Guidelines On Board Exam Syllabus And Term 1 Time Table

  1. CBSE Term 1 examination will be conducted between November-December 2021and the exam will be conducted in a flexible schedule of 4-8 weeks duration.

  2. CBSE has not announced the official dates for CBSE Board Term 1 examination but they are expected to release it shortly.

  3. The CBSE will prepare and send the Term 1 question paper to the schools and the paper will comprise Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) on assertion reasoning-type topics.

  4. The CBSE Term 1 examination will be held within a duration of 90 minutes, that is one and a half hours. The Term 1 exam will cover half of the CBSE 2021 syllabus.

  5. Term 1 examination will be taken on the OMR sheet and the students’ responses will be scanned and uploaded on the CBSE portal by the school officials.

  6. CBSE Term 1 exam marks will be added in the CBSE final board result for the 2021-22 academic year.

  7. To assess the students of Class 10, schools will take three periodic tests along with activities like practical work, speaking, listening activities, projects and others as said by the Board.

  8. Class 12 internal assessment will be done on the basis of end of topic or unit tests, exploratory activities, practicals or projects.

  9. Schools will be required to upload all the marks scored by the students in the internal evaluation on the CBSE IT platform.

  10. Assessments, question banks, teacher training and other curriculums will be provided by the CBSE to the schools.

Click here for more Education News
CBSE Class 10 Result 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT Delhi Sets Up Centre Of Excellence (CoE) On Quantum Technologies
IIT Delhi Sets Up Centre Of Excellence (CoE) On Quantum Technologies
Madhya Pradesh UG Admission 2021: Counselling List Released; Know Details
Madhya Pradesh UG Admission 2021: Counselling List Released; Know Details
IIM Udaipur Launches 'Fintech Centre Of Excellence'
IIM Udaipur Launches 'Fintech Centre Of Excellence'
COMEDK UGET Result 2021 Announced. Direct Link
COMEDK UGET Result 2021 Announced. Direct Link
Delhi Urges CBSE To Waive Off Board Exam Fees Of All Class 10, 12 Government School Students
Delhi Urges CBSE To Waive Off Board Exam Fees Of All Class 10, 12 Government School Students
.......................... Advertisement ..........................