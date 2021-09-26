CBSE Board Exam 2022, Syllabus And Term 1 Time Table: 10 Points

CBSE first term exam, check important points

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the revised syllabus and exam pattern for the 2021-22 academic year. As per the revised curriculum, CBSE board exams have been divided into two terms in which, Term 1 exam will be conducted between November and December 2021 and Term 2 exam will be held between March and April 2022.

CBSE has instructed its affiliated schools to continuously assess the students through various projects, assignments, and tests. CBSE will derive the final board result after both Term 1 and Term 2 examinations are over. The Board had released a detailed notification informing about the details of rationalised syllabus for the 2021-22 batch on its website.

CBSE Guidelines On Board Exam Syllabus And Term 1 Time Table