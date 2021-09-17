CBSE Board Exam 2022: Schools Can Submit List Of Candidates From Today

CBSE board exam 2022: LOC submission begins today on the e-Pariksha portal at cbse.gov.in

CBSE board exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin the process for submission of the list of candidates (LOC) for Class 10 and Class 12 board exam candidates today, September 17. Schools can submit LOC of students for 2022 board exams, which will be held in two terms, through the e-Pariksha portal at cbse.gov.in.

CBSE said timely submission of students’ data is important and schools should plan a timeline to submit correct information regarding their students. CBSE term 1 board exams 2022 will be conducted in November-December 2021.

The last date to submit LOC without any late fee is September 30 and the last date to pay fee is October 1. The fee is Rs 1,500 per student for 5 subjects for Indian schools and Rs 10,000 for foreign schools.

With a late fee of Rs 2,000, the LOC can be submitted up to October 9 and the fee can be paid up to October 10.

After submission of LOC, no request for change of subject, admission in Class 10 and 12, except for transfer cases, will be considered by the board.

The CBSE has asked schools to go through the 26-point notification before submitting the LOC. Read the notification here.

There will be no window for correction of students’ data submitted by schools, the CBSE said.