CBSE Board Exam 2022 Pattern, Syllabus Revised: Highlights

CBSE 2022 board exam pattern revised

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced a change in the exam pattern for the 2022 board exams. The board will conduct exams in two terms for the 2021-22 batch of Class 10 and Class 12 students. The first exam, is scheduled to be held between November and December 2021 and the second between March and April 2022. Click here to get the official circular about CBSE Class 10th & 12th syllabus.

The board, like last year, will also rationalise the syllabus of Class 10 and Class 12 CBSE exams for the students in the academic session 2021-22. Schools will also use alternative academic calendars and inputs from the NCERT on transacting the curriculum. For the academic year 2021-22, the board is also aiming to make internal assessment, practical, project work more credible and valid for ensuring the fair distribution of marks.

Highlights Of What CBSE Said On Board Exam