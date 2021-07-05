CBSE Board Exam 2022 Pattern, Syllabus Revised: Highlights
CBSE has announced a change in the exam pattern for the 2022 board exams. The board will conduct exams in two terms for the 2021-22 batch of Class 10 and Class 12 students.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced a change in the exam pattern for the 2022 board exams. The board will conduct exams in two terms for the 2021-22 batch of Class 10 and Class 12 students. The first exam, is scheduled to be held between November and December 2021 and the second between March and April 2022. Click here to get the official circular about CBSE Class 10th & 12th syllabus.
The board, like last year, will also rationalise the syllabus of Class 10 and Class 12 CBSE exams for the students in the academic session 2021-22. Schools will also use alternative academic calendars and inputs from the NCERT on transacting the curriculum. For the academic year 2021-22, the board is also aiming to make internal assessment, practical, project work more credible and valid for ensuring the fair distribution of marks.
Highlights Of What CBSE Said On Board Exam
- Regarding Term 1 exams, the question paper will have multiple choice questions (MCQ) including case-based MCQs and MCQs on assertion-reasoning type. The duration of the test will be 90 minutes and will cover 50 per cent of the rationalised syllabus. Marks of the Term 1 exams will contribute to the final overall score of students.
- Regarding Term 2 exams, the board said, the question paper will include case-based, situation-based, open-ended short answer and long answer type questions and will be held for a duration of two hours.
- In case the situation is not conducive for normal descriptive examination a 90 minute MCQ based exam will be conducted at the end of the Term 2 also, the board added. Marks of the Term 2 exams will contribute to the final overall score.
- In case the Covid situation improves and students are able to come to schools or centres for taking the exams, CBSE will conduct Term 1 and Term 2 examinations at schools or centres and the theory marks will be distributed equally between the two exams.
- If Covid situation demands a complete closure of schools during November-December 2021, but Term 2 exams are held at schools or centres. Term 1 MCQ based examination would be done by students online/offline from home - in this case, the weightage of this exam for the final score would be reduced, and weightage of Term 2 exams will be increased for declaration of final result.
- In case the situation of the pandemic forces complete closure of schools during March-April 2022, but Term I exams are held at schools or centres, results would be based on the performance of students on Term I MCQ based examination and internal assessments. The weightage of marks of Term 1 examination conducted by the Board will be increased to provide year end results of candidates.
- In case the situation of the pandemic forces complete closure of schools and Board conducted both Term 1 and 2 exams are taken by the candidates from home in the session 2021-22, results would be computed on the basis of the internal assessment, practical, project qork and theory marks of term 1 and 2 exams taken by the candidate from home in Class 10 and 12 subject to the moderation or other measures to ensure validity and reliability of the assessment.