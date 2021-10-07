CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2022 Begins Next Month, Date Sheet Likely This Month

  • Home
CBSE exam 2021-22 term 1: The exam is scheduled for November-December, 2021, and the board is expected to release the date sheet this month at cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Oct 7, 2021 9:10 am IST | Source: Careers360

CBSE board exam 2022 term 1 date sheet soon at cbse.gov.in (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

CBSE date sheet 2022: CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exam 2022 will be conducted in two terms. The first term is scheduled for November-December, 2021, and the board is expected to release the date sheet this month at cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in. Term 2 exam will be held between March and April 2022. The board said the term 1 exam will be conducted in a flexible schedule of 4-8 weeks duration.

CBSE schools have already submitted lists of candidates (LOC) for the board exams.

Question papers in the CBSE term 1 board exams will have multiple-choice questions (MCQ) including case-based MCQs and MCQs on assertion-reasoning type. The duration of the exam will be 90 minutes.

Each term will cover 50 per cent of the rationalised syllabus.

Students can download the revised syllabus from the academic website of the board. The CBSE Class 10, 12 revised syllabus contains the list of chapters that they need to study for the board exam.

CBSE Term-Wise Syllabus 2022: Direct Link

CBSE had to cancel the 2021 board exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To avoid such a situation again, the board has decided to divide the exam in two terms so that at the end of the academic year there is at least one board conducted exam which can be used for preparing results.

Students preparing for board exams can also download sample question papers to get an idea about the new exam pattern. This will give them an idea about the type of questions that will be asked in the two terms.

CBSE Class 10 Board CBSE Board Exam 2021
