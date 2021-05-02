CBSE Board Exam 2021: Ten Points On Class 10 Marking Scheme, Result Date

CBSE board exam: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on May 1 announced the assessment criteria for calculating marks for Class 10 students. Class 10 students will be marked out of 100 for each subject – 20 from internal assessment and 80 from different exams conducted throughout the year. The board had earlier cancelled final exams for these students. For Class 12 students, board exams stand postponed and a final decision is expected in the first week of June, 2021. On the same day when CBSE announced the assessment scheme for Class 10 students, lakhs of Class 12 students asked for the cancellation of board exams with #cancel12thboardexams2021.

Here are ten points on CBSE Class 10 marking scheme, result date and demands for cancellation of Class 12 exams:

CBSE Class 10 will be assessed out of a maximum of 100 marks for each subject, which will include 80 marks from various tests or exams conducted throughout the year and 20 marks from internal assessments. If any candidate did not appear in any of the assessment tests, the school may also conduct an offline or online or a telephonic one with documentary evidence. Results will be declared by the third week of June, 2021.

The exams contributing to the 80 marks include periodic tests, half-yearly or mid-term exams and pre-board examinations. CBSE's notification says: “The marks should be in consonance with the past performance of the school in Class 10 Board examinations.” The board has directed schools to constitute result committees consisting of the principal and seven teachers, which will finalise the Class 10 result.

If students with disabilities have not appeared in any of the assessments conducted by the school, CBSE has allowed schools to consider other activities such as portfolios, presentations, project, quiz and oral tests for such candidates.

CBSE will also provide grace marks to students who do not obtain the minimum marks to qualify the exams. “In case after application of grace marks policy by the Board, any student is not able to meet the qualifying criterion, he/she will be placed in “Essential Repeat” or “Compartment” Category,” the board said

CBSE has issued directions to schools on the safe-keeping of students’ records along with supporting documents. The board may deploy officials to verify the records and the process used by schools to ensure the correctness of the results. If schools are found to have used unfair practices or actions, the board may take action against them.

After the announcement of results, schools will conduct objective-type compartment exams in online or offline mode based on sample question papers. Students who do not qualify on the basis of these criteria will be admitted to Class 11 provisionally till the announcement of compartment exam results.

There will be no provision of re-evaluation, re-verification of answer books for results calculated using the objective criteria, the CBSE said.

For private, patrachar and second-chance compartment students, a separate assessment scheme will be announced soon, the CBSE said.

On the same day when CBSE released the assessment scheme for Class 10 students, lakhs of Class 12 students demanded that their exams be cancelled, as the current COVID-19 situation is not suitable for the conduct of exams. Using #cancel12thboardexams2021, some of those students said they should also be evaluated using similar methods.