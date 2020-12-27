CBSE Board Exam 2021: Students Want “More Time”, Ramesh Pokhriyal To Announce Dates On December 31

  • Home
CBSE Board Exam Time Table 2021: Responding to a tweet by Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, students have asked for more time to prepare for 2021 board exams.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Dec 27, 2020 9:24 am IST

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Replying to a tweet by Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ where he said that CBSE board exam 2021 dates will be announced on December 31, students have asked for more time to prepare for it. While some have asked for the exams to be postponed till April-May, others have said that their syllabus is yet to be completed. Though Mr Pokhriyal will confirm CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exam dates on December 31, he previously confirmed that exams will be held after February 2021.

Mr Pokhriyal yesterday said on social media, “I will announce the date when the exams will commence for students appearing for #CBSE board exams in 2021.Stay tuned.”

Replying to his Tweet,one student wrote: “Please delay cbse board exams till April.”

Another student has asked for exams in May.

Another student said that exams should be postponed to May-June which will give them enough time to study.

“Sir please delay our board examination till March because our syllabus is not completed properly,” a student said.

On Tuesday, the Education Minister had said that a decision on when to conduct the exams will be taken later after assessment of the situation and consultation with stakeholders.

With no clarity on the board exam dates yet, several schools have already conducted pre-board exams online to keep the students prepared.

