CBSE Sample Paper 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released board exam sample papers for Class 12 Chemistry among other subjects. Candidates preparing for the upcoming final exams can check the sample papers and marking scheme on CBSE official website, cbseacademic.in to boost their preparation. Though the board has not announced CBSE board exam 2021 dates yet, CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi has recently said that the board exams will be held “for sure” next year.

Different media houses recently claimed that CBSE has released practical exam dates. However, the board is yet to announce dates for Class 12 final exams, NDTV has learned from officials.

CBSE Board Exam 2021: Sample Paper, Marking Scheme For Class 12 Chemistry Exam

The Science theory paper will have 33 questions for a maximum of 70 marks. The question paper is divided into four sections -- A, B, C and D.

In section A, the first 16 questions are objective type. Question no. 1 and 2 are passage based questions carrying 4 marks each while question number 3 to 16 carry 1 mark each.

In section B, question no. 17 to 25 are short answer questions and carry 2 marks each.

Section C, or question no. 26 to 30, are short answer questions carrying 3 marks each.

Section D will have three long answer questions carrying 5 marks each.

There is no overall choice in CBSE Class 12 Chemistry paper. However, internal choices have been provided. g) Use of calculators and log tables is not permitted.

