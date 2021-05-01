  • Home
CBSE Question Bank For Class 12 Students: All You Need To Know

CBSE Class 12 board exam 2021: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a subject-wise question bank for the students of Class 12 on its official website, cbse.nic.in.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: May 1, 2021 1:20 pm IST

Class 12 students can download the question bank from cbseacademic.nic.in
New Delhi:

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a subject-wise question bank for the students of Class 12 on its official website, cbse.nic.in. CBSE has released the question bank for 12 subjects. The senior secondary students who will be appearing in the Class 12 board exam 2021 can download the question bank and prepare for the examination accordingly.

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021: Steps to download the question bank

Step 1: Go to the official website of CBSE-- cbseacademic.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Question Bank’ tab and select Class 12

Step 3: A new page will open.

Step 4: Click on the subject for which you want to download the question bank

Step 5: Download the question bank for the Class 12 board exam 2021. Take a printout, and prepare accordingly.

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Postponed

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, CBSE has cancelled Class 10 exams and postponed Class 12 exams. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The board exams for Class 12 to be held from May 4 to June 14 are hereby postponed. These exams will be held hereafter. The situation will be reviewed on June 1 by the board and details will be shared subsequently. A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations," an official of the Ministry of Education (MoE) said.

The demands for the cancellation of board exams were being raised from various quarters. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal among other leaders has appealed to the Centre to cancel the exams, saying it can contribute to a large scale spread of the coronavirus.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has said that CBSE board exams must be cancelled for Class 12 students as well and asserted that keeping the students ‘under pressure’ till June is "unfair".

CBSE Competency-Based Questions

According to the official notification released on April 22, CBSE will assess the students of Classes 9 to 12 on the basis of the application of concepts in “real-life or unfamiliar situations”. Termed competency-based questions, the questions in the CBSE board exams will include multiple-choice questions (MCQs), case-based questions and source-based integrated questions.

The new pattern of competency-based questions will not be applicable for students appearing in the Class 12 board exams in 2021. This shall come into force from the academic session 2021-22 onwards.

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021
