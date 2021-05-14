CBSE Board Exam 2021: Plea To Cancel Class 12 Exams Filed In Supreme Court

PIL in Supreme Court to cancel Class 12th board exams

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking the cancelation of CBSE Class 12 board exams. The plea prays for the results of students to be declared based on objective methodology this year. The CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) exams for Class 12 that were slated to be held between May 4 to June 14 had been postponed in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Responding to media reports regarding the Class 12 CBSE examinations, the CBSE has said: “It is clarified that no such decision has been taken regarding CBSE class 12 examinations as being speculated in certain sections of media. Any decision taken in this matter will be officially communicated to the public.”

The Ministry of Education had earlier said that they will take a call on Class 12 board exams after reviewing the situation of pandemic on June 1.

"The board exams for Class 12 to be held from May 4 to June 14 are hereby postponed. These exams will be held hereafter. The situation will be reviewed on June 1 by the board and details will be shared subsequently. A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations," an official of the Ministry of Education (MoE) said.

Earlier CBSE Class 12 students had launched an online campaign using the hashtag #saveboardstudents requesting to cancel the board exams in view of the rising COVID-19 cases.

The students have also filed a petition on Change.org, asking the government to cancel the Class 12 board exams.