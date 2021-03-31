  • Home
No Announcement On Postponing CBSE Practical Exams For COVID-Positive Students: Official

CBSE Board Exam 2021: Amid rumours that CBSE will give another chance to COVID positive students to appear in the practical examinations, the CBSE spokesperson has denied any official announcement on the same.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Mar 31, 2021 6:25 pm IST

New Delhi:

Amid rumours that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will give another chance to COVID positive students to appear in the practical examinations, the CBSE spokesperson has denied any official announcement on the same. “Nothing like this has been said,” the official said.

Schools affiliated with CBSE have already started conducting the practical exams for students of Classes 10 and 12.

Lately, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, CBSE has allowed the students of Classes 10 and 12 to change their exam centres for the practical as well as theory examinations.

“It has come to the notice of the board that because of Covid-19 pandemic, students of Classes 10 and 12, along with their families, have shifted to some other city or country and therefore, they are unable to appear in the practical/theory exam from the school/ exam centre where the students are registered for the board exams. Looking into the problem, CBSE has decided to permit the change in the examination centre,” read the official notification.

Earlier, CBSE had revised the date sheet for board exams 2021. CBSE will now conduct the Classes 10 and 12 exams from May 4 to June 14. The revised dates comprise several changes including the revised date of the exam for Physics, Applied Physics, which will now be held on June 8, 2021, for Class 12 students.

For Class 10, the Mathematics paper has been shifted from May 21 to June 2. Other exams which have been rescheduled are French, German, Arabic, Sanskrit, Malayalam, Punjabi, Russian and Urdu.

