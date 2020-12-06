Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE Sample Paper 2021 For Class 12 Maths Exam

CBSE Sample Paper 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released Class 12 Maths sample paper and marking scheme for the 2021 board exams. CBSE sample paper for Class 12 Maths and other subjects are available on its official website, cbseacademic.nic.in. Candidates, preparing for 2021 final exams can download the sample papers and marking scheme to understand the question pattern of Maths.

The Class 12 Maths paper will have two parts -- A and B and each part is compulsory. Part A will carry 24 marks while part B will carry 56 marks.

Questions in the first part will be objective type and those in the second part will be descriptive type. Internal choices will be given in both parts A and B.

Part A of the Maths paper will be divided into two sections -- 1 and 2. Section 1 will have 16 very short answer type questions and section 2 will have two case studies. Each case study will have of 5 case-based multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Students will have to attempt four out of the five MCQs.

Part B will have three sections-- 3, 4 and 5. Section 3 will contain 10 questions of two marks each. Section 4 comprises will have seven questions of three marks each and section 5 will have three questions of five marks each.

CBSE Class 12 Maths Marking Scheme