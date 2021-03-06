CBSE Class 12 Physics Paper Rescheduled; List Of Deleted Topics

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a revised date sheet for the upcoming board examinations. For the Class 12 Science stream students, the May 13 Physics exam will now be held on June 8. The date sheet is now available at the official website, cbse.nic.in. The Board has reduced CBSE Class 12 Physics syllabus by 30 per cent to compensate for the loss of studies due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The CBSE Class 12 reduced syllabus for all the subjects are available on the official CBSE website, cbseacademic.nic.in.

The deleted portion of Class 12 is applicable only for the upcoming board examinations. Students must check the CBSE reduced syllabus for Physics paper and prepare for their exams accordingly so that they do not waste time studying extra.

Here's Deleted Syllabus Of Physics Class 12 CBSE 2020-21





Chapter-1 Electric charges and fields

uniformly charged thin spherical shell (field inside and outside). Chapter-3 Current Electricity Carbon resistors, colour code for carbon resistors; series and parallel combinations of resistors Chapter-4 Moving Charges and Magnetism Cyclotron Chapter-5 Magnetism and Matter magnetic field intensity due to a magnetic dipole (bar magnet) along its axis and perpendicular to its axis, torque on a magnetic dipole (bar magnet) in a uniform magnetic field; Para-, dia- and ferro - magnetic substances, with examples. Electromagnets and factors affecting their strengths, permanent magnets. Chapter-7 Alternating Current power factor, wattless current. Chapter-8 Electromagnetic Waves Basic idea of displacement current, Chapter-9 Ray Optics and Optical Instruments

Reflection of light, spherical mirrors,(recapitulation) mirror formula , Scattering of light - blue colour of sky and reddish appearance of the sun at sunrise and sunset. resolving power of microscope and astronomical telescope, polarisation, plane polarised light, Brewster's law, uses of plane polarised light and Polaroids. Chapter-11 Dual Nature of radiation and matter Davisson-Germer experiment Chapter-13 Nuclei Radioactivity, alpha, beta and gamma particles/rays and their properties; radioactive decay law, half life and mean life binding energy per nucleon and its variation with mass number Chapter-14 Semiconductor Electronics: Materials, Devices and Simple Circuits Zener diode and their characteristics, zener diode as a voltage regulator. Practical: No investigatory project and Activity to be demonstrated 8 experiments ( clubbed based on skills ) in place of 12



