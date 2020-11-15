Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE Time Table: With No Announcement Yet, Students Want “Clarity” On CBSE Board Exam 2021

CBSE Time Table 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education has not made any official announcement regarding CBSE board exam date sheet 2021 yet. Last year, the board conducted final exams from February-March and announced dates in January. Amid the demands for postponement of board exams, students on social media are asking CBSE and the Education Ministry for “clarity” on when the exams will be held next year.

CBSE time table for Class 10 and the three streams of Class 12 -- Science, Arts and Commerce -- will be available on the official website, cbse.nic.in, as and when released. A CBSE board exam date sheet is typically released in form of PDF files containing date and time of the exams along with other important information.

Website to check CBSE board exam 2021 date sheet

In October, the Delhi Government had urged the CBSE to not conduct the board exams next year before May and to further reduce syllabus as schools still continue to remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board, however, has not made any announcement regarding postponement of CBSE board exam 2021 or a further reduction in the syllabus. Several media reports have claimed that the board will announce exam dates soon.

“Extreme anxiety with kids appearing for 10th and 12th board exams on syllabus, online sessions, date of examinations both practicals and final . Need urgent clarification from #MHR #Ministryofeducation #CBSE #Boardexams,” a social media post said.

“@cbseindia29 Could you please announce a certain date for CBSE board exam,” a student asked.

“Sir please don't postpone CBSE class 12 board exams and please declare dates for JEE Mains 2021...the students have no clarity which affects the mental well being,” another social media post said.

“Sir please announce about board exam date, we students are worried about it as many E-newspaper are publishing news of postpone of board exam . Many state board has clarified it, now we request CBSE to clear it so that we can prepare in pressure free environment,” a student said.

“@cbseindia29 I read articles by some newspaper website and it said CBSE might reduce the syllabus from 30% to 50% and the exams may also get postponed 45-60 days from the present date of board examination for class 10th .This is my kind request to confirm whether this is true,” a student asked.

