CBSE Board Exam 2021 Dates Releasing Tomorrow; Here’s Where And How To Check

Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE Board Exam 2021 Date Sheet Releasing Tomorrow

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 final exam dates will be announced tomorrow, December 31. Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will announce CBSE board exam 2021 dates in a webinar scheduled for 6 pm. The live session will be available on his official Twitter and Facebook pages. After the webinar, the detailed CBSE 2021 date sheet will be available on the official website of the board, cbse.nic.in.

CBSE board exam 2021 date sheets will be available separately for Class 10 and Class 12, containing date and time of examination along with other important instructions.

CBSE has already released sample question papers and marking schemes for different subjects of Class 10 and Class 12 board exams on the official website, cbseacademic.nic.in.

Steps To Download CBSE Exam Date Sheet 2021

Go to the official website, cbse.nic.in.

Click on the link to go to the homepage.

When released, links to download the detailed date sheets will be available under the ‘Recent Announcements’ section.

Select your class.

Download CBSE exam dates 2021. Take a printout for future reference.

CBSE will conduct 2021 board exams based on a reduced syllabus -- a measure introduced by the board to make up for the academic loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Revised syllabi are available on the official website. Click here

Meanwhile, students on social media have complained about difficulties faced during online classes. Some students have also said that their syllabus is yet to be completed.

Responding to tweets by the Education Minister, some students have asked for more time to prepare for CBSE board exam 2021.