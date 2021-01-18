No Need To Panic About CBSE Board Exams 2021: Education Minister

Image credit: Twitter -- @DrRPnishank CBSE Board Exams: “No Need To Panic,” Says Education Minister

There’s no need to panic for the upcoming CBSE Board exams, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said today, while answering a Kendriya Vidyalaya student in a live session. Mr Pokhriyal, reassuring the student who expressed concerns about traveling to exam centers amid COVID-19, said that students need to worry about the fears surrounding exams.

"Kindly help to alleviate our fears surrounding traveling to exam centres amid COVID-19," the student asked, answering to which Mr Pokhriyal said, "We have successfully conducted the NEET 2020, hence students need to worry about the fears surrounding exams and must appear for their papers without any tension".

Mr Pokhriyal today interacted with KV students where he discussed the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, exams, and reopening of schools among others.

Mr Ramesh Pokhriyal said that the government will reopen the Kendriya Vidyalayas in a phased manner for students of one class at a time.

"Both online and offline classes will be conducted as half the students will be allowed to attend the classes physically in the classroom while the rest of the students will attend online classes," he added.

Reduced CBSE Syllabus, JEE Main 2021, And NEET 2021

Answering another student who asked if questions in competitive exams will be asked from the reduced syllabus of CBSE, the minister confirmed that students will have to study only the reduced syllabi for CBSE board exam, JEE Main 2021 and NEET 2021.

The minister said, "The students will only have to study the revised syllabus for their CBSE board exams and other exams based upon CBSE board syllabus 2021 such as (Joint Entrance Examination (JEE 2021) and National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET)). The questions will only be asked from that portion".