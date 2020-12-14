Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE Sample Paper 2021, Marking Scheme For Class 12 Business Studies

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released sample papers for 2021 board exams. Marking schemes and sample question paper for Class 12 Business Studies and other subjects are now available on the official website, cbseacademic.nic.in. Candidates can download the sample papers and check the question pattern, type of questions and marks assigned to different types of questions.

Read || CBSE Sample Paper 2021 For Class 12 Maths Exam

The Class 12 Business Studies paper carries 34 questions for 80 marks. Marks are indicated against each question.

The first 20 questions are multiple-choice questions carrying one mark each. Next four questions will be for three marks each.

Question numbers 25 to 30 will carry four marks each and the last four questions will be for a maximum of six marks. Some of the questions will have internal choices.

Answers in the Business Studies paper should be brief and to the point. For questions carrying three marks, answers can be from 50 to 75 words.

Answers to the questions carrying four marks should be about 150 words and answers to the questions carrying six marks should about 200 words.

CBSE is yet to announce dates for 2021 board exams. Recently, the board said that a decision in this regard will be taken after consultation with all the stakeholders.

Read || Do Not Believe Reports On CBSE Board Exam 2021 Dates: Official Notice

CBSE said: “The board is well aware of the condition of the students and parents in the time of the pandemic and therefore, whatsoever decision would be taken by CBSE that will only be taken after consultation with all the stakeholders and will be communicated at an appropriate time at the Board’s website.”

CBSE Business Studies Sample Paper 2020-21