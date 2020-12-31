CBSE Board Exam 2021 Dates Live Updates: Ramesh Pokhriyal To Release Class 10, 12 Time Table Soon

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' is going to announce the schedule of Class 10 and Class 12 CBSE board exams 2021 today, December 31, at 6 pm. Earlier, the Education Minister had refused to conduct the Classes 10 and 12 board examinations till February in view of COVID-19 pandemic. He had also ruled out the possibility of conducting the exams online due to poor network connectivity in remote areas. Usually, every year, CBSE board practical exams start in January and written exams begin from the last week of February.

How will the crowd at the examination centres be controlled? What special precautions have to be taken regarding corona? What is the status of State Board exams? When will CBSE upload Classes 10, 12 exams datesheet? The answer to these questions will be found in the Education Minister's live session this evening. But before releasing the datesheet of the CBSE board exam, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has said that 'ensuring the safety of students will be his first priority'.

The Education Minister is expected to inform under which circumstances the board exams 2021 will be held. It is likely that Mr Pokhriyal will also issue necessary guidelines in this regard.

Follow live Board exams 2021 latest updates here: