Board Exam 2021 Dates Live Updates: Ramesh Pokhriyal To Release Class 10, 12 Time Table Soon
CBSE Board Exams 2021 Dates: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' is going to announce the Class 10 time table and Class 12 board exams datasheet 2021 today, December 31, at 6 pm. The Education Minister will inform under which circumstances the board exams 2021 will be held.
Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' is going to announce the schedule of Class 10 and Class 12 CBSE board exams 2021 today, December 31, at 6 pm. Earlier, the Education Minister had refused to conduct the Classes 10 and 12 board examinations till February in view of COVID-19 pandemic. He had also ruled out the possibility of conducting the exams online due to poor network connectivity in remote areas. Usually, every year, CBSE board practical exams start in January and written exams begin from the last week of February.
How will the crowd at the examination centres be controlled? What special precautions have to be taken regarding corona? What is the status of State Board exams? When will CBSE upload Classes 10, 12 exams datesheet? The answer to these questions will be found in the Education Minister's live session this evening. But before releasing the datesheet of the CBSE board exam, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has said that 'ensuring the safety of students will be his first priority'.
The Education Minister is expected to inform under which circumstances the board exams 2021 will be held. It is likely that Mr Pokhriyal will also issue necessary guidelines in this regard.
Follow live Board exams 2021 latest updates here:
Live updates
CBSE Board Exams 2021 Dates: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' will be releasing the Class 10 time table and Class 12 board exams schedule 2021 today at 6 pm. Earlier, when asked about the datesheet of the CBSE board exam, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has said that discussions are underway and 'ensuring the safety of students will be his first priority'.
Ministry of Education tweeted on December 26
The Ministry of Education tweeted in this regard on December 26. It said, "Attention Students & Parents! Union Minister of Education DrRPNishank will announce the date when the exams will commence for students appearing for #CBSE board exams in 2021. Follow the Twitter handle. Stay updated!"
📢Attention Students & Parents!— Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) December 26, 2020
Union Minister of Education Shri @DrRPNishank will announce the date when the exams will commence for students appearing for #CBSE board exams in 2021.
Follow the twitter handle '@DrRPNishank' to stay updated! pic.twitter.com/Qa4UzRyqO5
CBSE Board Exams Dates 2021 Today
Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', who will be releasing the board exams 2021 time table today at 6 pm, took to Twitter and reminded students, teacher and parents about the live session as he said, "Dear students & parents! I will announce the date of commencement for #CBSE board exams 2021 today at 6 PM."
Dear students & parents!— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) December 31, 2020
I will announce the date of commencement for #CBSE board exams 2021 today at 6 PM. pic.twitter.com/2jKEM6BMSf