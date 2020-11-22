CBSE Board Exam 2021 Date To Be Announced Soon: Official

Image credit: Shutterstock Board Exams Will Happen For Sure, Schedule Soon: CBSE Secretary

CBSE Board Exam 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams “for sure” and a schedule will be announced “very soon”, board secretary Anurag Tripathi said on Friday. Over the last couple of weeks, students have been asking the board to clarify when CBSE board exam 2021 dates will be announced. Many students have also asked for a postponement of the exams, citing academic loss and safety concerns amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Read|| With No Announcement Yet, Students Want “Clarity” On CBSE Board Exam 2021

"The board exams will happen for sure and a schedule will be announced very soon. The CBSE is making plans and will soon reveal how it will do test assessments," Mr Tripathi said during a webinar on "New Education Policy (NEP): Brighter future of school education" organised by ASSOCHAM.

In 2019, CBSE announced the schedule in January and conducted board exams from February-March.

Mr Tripathi, however, did not comment upon whether the exams will be conducted in the same format and will be held in February-March as per schedule or will be postponed.

"During March-April we were flummoxed as to how to move forward, but our schools and teachers rose to the occasion and transformed, trained themselves in using new technology for teaching purposes and within few months conducting online classes using different apps became normal," Mr Tripathi said.

Read || CBSE Sample Paper 2021 For Class 10 Science Exam

CBSE time table for Class 10 and the three streams of Class 12 will be available on the official website, cbse.nic.in, as and when released.

Schools across the country were closed in March, following the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of novel coronavirus and opened partially in some states from October 15.

However, few states decided to keep them closed or closed again in view of spike in COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, CBSE has released sample papers and announced marking scheme for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams to be held next year.

Read || CBSE Sample Paper 2021 For Class 10 Maths

Read || CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021: Sample Paper Of Social Science; Marking Scheme

Students can visit the official website, cbseacademic.nic.in, to download the CBSE sample papers

(With inputs from PTI)