Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021: No Further Reduction In Social Science Syllabus; Confirms Official

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will not further reduce the Class 10 Social Science syllabus for the upcoming board exams. The Social Science paper of Class 10 board exams is scheduled for May 27, 2021. The board, last year, reduced Classes 9 to 12 syllabus for all subjects by 30 per cent and no further reduction will be introduced.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ in July last year announced the reduction of the CBSE school syllabus. “Looking at the extraordinary situation prevailing in the country and the world, CBSE was advised to revise the curriculum and reduce course load for the students of Class 9th to 12th,” Mr Pokhriyal tweeted.

“Considering the importance of learning achievement, it has been decided to rationalize syllabus up to 30% by retaining the core concepts,” Mr Pokhriyal had said.

There is no official word on further reduction in the syllabus of Class 10 Social Science as rumoured, a CBSE official said today.

CBSE said that the main objective of Class 10 Social Science paper is to develop an understanding of the processes of change and development-both in terms of time and space, through which human societies have evolved, develop an understanding of contemporary India with its historical perspective, deepen knowledge about and understanding of India’s freedom struggle and help them understand the framework of the Indian constitution.

CBSE will conduct Class 10 board exams from May 4 to June 7, 2021. The board has published a revised curriculum for 2020-21, along with sample papers and marking scheme for board exams on its official website, cbseacademic.nic.in.

Every year, around 1.8 million students write the CBSE Class 10 board exams. The exams will begin on May 4 with language papers – Odia, Kannada and Lepcha and will end on June 7 with the Computer Applications paper.