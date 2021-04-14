Image credit: Twitter - @DrRPNishank CBSE Class 10 board exam 2021: Internal assessments, practicals to be used for evaluation, says Education Minister

CBSE board exam 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will use internal assessment and practical exams to evaluate and promote Class 10 students, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has said. Earlier today, Mr Pokhriyal announced that CBSE Class 10 board exams have been cancelled due to the current situation of COVID-19 pandemic in India. The results of Class 10 students will be prepared on the basis of an “objective criterion”, which will be developed by the CBSE, the minister said.

Explaining more about the “objective criterion”, Mr Pokhriyal said, CBSE will develop a system to promote Class 10 students, which will use internal assessments and practical exam marks.

Watch

Mixed Reactions

CBSE’s recent announcements have evoked mixed reactions from students, teachers and educationists. They have asked CBSE to develop a “fair criteria” to grade students.

"We prepared hard for the CBSE Board exams. If we had to be assessed on internal assessment , it would not be fair. We prepared for the board exams, not internal assessment,” Mayank Kumar, a Class 10 student, said.

Another student named Saumya Sharma said, “The result must not be prepared on the basis of internal assessment and pre-board exams”.

"Class 10 board exams are not the school-leaving examinations marking the transition to higher learning institutions; the result of Class 10 board helps students and teachers assess the stream choice and the subject allocation," Sangeeta Hajela, principal of DPS Indirapuram, told PTI.

"The focus should be now to address the learning gap that has already occurred. However, Class 12 board examinations have a different kind of sanctity attached to them, because all higher studies opportunities and career choices, both in India and abroad, depend on them," Ms Hajela added.

For Class 12, CBSE final exams have been postponed and a decision will be taken on June 1.