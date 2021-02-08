  • Home
CBSE board exam 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will allow newly affiliated and old schools to register students; and old schools to fill LOC (list of candidates) for an extended period.

CBSE Gives Schools Last Chance To Register Class 9, 11 Students; Update Students' List For Class 10, 12 Exam
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said that it will allow schools to register the students of Classes 9-12 for an extended period of time. Both newly affiliated, and old schools will be able to register their Classes 9 and 11 students from today, February 8. Old affiliated schools will be allowed to fill LOC (list of candidates) of their left out students in Classes 10 and 12. CBSE has said that the decision to extend these facilities has been taken as per requests received from schools, keeping in view problems faced by students and schools because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Newly affiliated CBSE schools will be allowed to register their Class 9 and Class 11 students from February 8 to 13, 2021.

During this period, old affiliated CBSE schools will be able to register left out students of Class 9 and 11; and fill LOC of their left out students in Class 10 and 12.

The facility for correction in registration data or LOC, already filled in by schools, will be available from February 15 to 20, 2021.

CBSE has said that there will be no further extension of the last date and asked schools to double check data before uploading.

CBSE board exam 2021 date sheet for Class 10 and 12 has been released. CBSE Class 10 board exams will begin on May 4 with language papers and end on June 7 with the Computer Applications paper.

CBSE Class 12 board exams will begin with English paper on May 4. The exams will be conducted in two shifts to reduce the number of days of the conduct of examinations.

Read the official notification

