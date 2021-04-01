Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE board and compartment exam question papers from previous years are available at cbse.gov.in (representational photo)

CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam 2021: Board exams for Classes 10 and 12 students of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin on May 4, as per the revised date sheets released earlier this month. Class 10 board exams will continue till June 7 and Class 12 final exams will end on June 14. The board had earlier released sample question papers and marking schemes for the upcoming board exams. The CBSE official website, cbse.gov.in, also hosts question papers of previous board exams, which students can use in their preparation.

Though CBSE board exams will be held on a reduced syllabus this year, students can check old question papers to understand the pattern of questions. Details of the reduced syllabus for Classes 10 and 12 are available on the official website, cbseacademic.nic.in.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Question Papers From Previous years

CBSE Class 10 question papers: 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2013

CBSE Class 12 question papers: 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2013

Apart from final exams, question papers of compartment exams are also available on the official website.

No Announcement Of Postponing CBSE Practical Exams

There is no announcement on postponing practical exams for COVID positive CBSE students, an official of the board said recently.

Some reports recently claimed that the CBSE will give another chance to COVID positive students to appear in the practical examinations later.

“Nothing like this has been said,” the CBSE spokesperson has denied any official announcement in this regard. Many CBSE-affiliated schools have already started practical exams for final exam candidates.

This year, CBSE will issue hard copies of the migration certificates to students only on request. The soft copies, like last year, will be available on DigiLocker.

CBSE had earlier allowed students to change board exam centres for the practical as well as theory papers, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.