CBSE Allows Students To Change Board, Practical Exam Centres

Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE board exam 2021: Students allowed to change exam cities (representational photo)

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has allowed Class 10 and Class 12 students to change the centre for the upcoming board exams. Students can apply to appear for practical and theory exams from a different centre, according to an official statement. Students who want to change their exam centres will have to request schools by March 25 and schools will upload requests made by students to the CBSE website by March 31.

This has been done keeping in view the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Because of COVID pandemic, some students of Class 10, Class 12 along with their families have shifted to some other city or country and therefore, they are unable to appear for the practical examination or theory examination from the examination centre from where the students are registered for board examinations,” CBSE said.

Students who want to change board exam centres should have been issued roll numbers by the CBSE. Students will have to request the school they are currently registered with for changing practical or theory exam centre, or both.

Students will also have to inform the school from where they want to appear in the exams. After receiving requests from students, schools will update the changes on the CBSE website.

Once schools submit the requests made by students, no change in the exam centre, city or country will be allowed, the board said.

Those who want to change centres for practical and theory exams, both will be changed to one cite only. CBSE will not allow students to appear for practical and theory exams from different cities.

Up to 3 shifts for CBSE practical exams

CBSE has also allowed schools to conduct practical exams in shifts, allowing up to three shifts in a day.

The board said it had received requests from some schools to allow them to conduct practical exams in three shifts instead of two, which will ensure early completion of practical exams and availability of more time for students to prepare for theory exams.

While the board has allowed schools to conduct practicals in three shifts, other rules related to the conduct of the exam will remain the same, CBSE said.

CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam 2021