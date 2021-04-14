Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE board exam 2021 cancelled latest news: Class 10 exams cancelled, Class 12 exams postponed (representational photo)

CBSE board exam 2021 : In view of the current COVID-19 situation, Class 12 board exams of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has been postponed till further notice, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said today. The Minister said Class 10 board exams have been cancelled. The decision has been taken after a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. CBSE Board Exam 2021: Follow Latest Updates Here

“Today Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji chaired a high-level meeting to review the examinations to be held at various levels in view of the developing Corona situation,” Mr Pokhriyal tweeted.

Today Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji chaired a high-level meeting to review the examinations to be held at various levels in view of the developing Corona situation. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 14, 2021

“Honourable Prime Minister reiterated that the well-being of the students has to be the top priority for the Government,” he added.

The Prime Minister said the centre would keep in mind the best interests of the students and ensure that their health is taken care of at the same time their academic interests are not harmed, Mr Pokhriyal said.

The COVID-19 situation will be accessed again on June 1 by the CBSE and further decisions will be taken. “A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations.” Earlier, Class 12 final exams were scheduled to begin on May 4.

The results of Class 10 will be prepared on the basis of an “objective criterion” and candidates who are not satisfied with the marks allocated on this basis will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams, Mr Pokhriyal added.