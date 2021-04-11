CBSE Board Exam 2021: Will Be With Students Throughout, Says Official

Image credit: Shutterstock The CBSE official has advised students to focus on studies and not to listen to any rumor (representational photo)

CBSE board exam 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be with the students throughout the exam, board’s controller of exam Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj has assured. Highlighting the measures adopted by the board to stop the spread of COVID-19, Dr Bhardwaj said the number of exam centres has been increased this year and strict COVID-19 protocols will be maintained at all centres. Dr Bhardwaj's statement has come in a time when CBSE students across the country are demanding cancellation or postponement of board exams.

Dr Bhardwaj was addressing the session “CBSE Board Examinations - Demystified” at an online conference organised by the SAI International Education Group.

“We will not leave any stone unturned for the students. For students, focus on your studies, do not listen to any rumor and false pretense,” he advised.

Addressing parents. The official has asked for their continued support.”It is so difficult for you all, it’s a risk to send them to the examination, but kindly continue to support us. Ensure that your child follows all the given precautionary measures. Teachers, our most important stakeholders, we cannot do anything without your support, and it is known to me that they are working extremely hard. My sincere request to them is to devote time sincerely in the evaluation process and help us declare the results as soon as possible,” the CBSE official said.

Dr Bhardwaj requested parents to keep an eye on the status of coronavirus and their children’s preparation.

“We will start taking the advice of the doctors into making a proper plan for conducting the examination smoothly,” he said.

“Students Will Perform Better This Year”

According to Dr Bhardwaj, CBSE students will perform “much better” in the board exam compared to the previous batch as they got a lot of time for self-study.

“You must work hard and take responsibility for performing well. Your school, the chairman, principal and the entire nation is with you...my blessing is with all the students. We are in constant touch with the government and other sister concerns and we are all making sure that everything is correlated in such a manner that exams are conducted smoothly,” Dr Bhardwaj said.

Question Pattern, Sample Papers

Addressing a question on the pattern of the question paper in the exam Dr Bhardwaj said, “We are actually very transparent from the exam point of view, and it comes from the curriculum hosted in the website. We have also uploaded the sample question paper. The design of the question paper will be the same as the sample question paper only.”

“Additionally, we have also introduced competency-based questions. If the students are cautious about the surroundings, they would be able to answer,” he added.