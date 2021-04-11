Conducting CBSE Exams Must Be Reconsidered: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said CBSE must consult all stakeholders before making “sweeping decisions”

In the light of the second wave of coronavirus, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) must reconsider its decision to conduct the upcoming board exams, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said today, adding that CBSE must consult all stakeholders before making “sweeping decisions”. Mr Gandhi’s statement has come at a time when many students from across the country have been asking for postponement of the upcoming board exams.

“On how many counts does GOI (Government of India) intend to play with the future of India’s youth?” Mr Gandhi asked.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday wrote to Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' seeking cancellation of the CBSE Board exams, saying it will be impossible to ensure safety of students at crowded exam centres.

देश भर में कोरोना के बढ़ते मामलों के बीच छात्रों व उनके अभिवावकों ने CBSE परीक्षा 2021 को लेकर कुछ वाजिब चिंताएं जाहिर की हैं।



CBSE board exams are scheduled to begin next month. Concerned about health and safety, some students have urged the board to defer the exams, while others have demanded the exams be cancelled altogether. However, CBSE has no such plans.

CBSE’s controller of exam Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj recently said in an online conference that the board will not leave any stone unturned to ensure the safe-conduct of board exams and students should focus on their studies instead of falling for rumours.

“We will start taking the advice of the doctors into making a proper plan for conducting the examination smoothly,” he said, adding that exam centres will follow COVID protocols strictly.

”It is so difficult for you all, it’s a risk to send them (students) to the examination, but kindly continue to support us. Ensure that your child follows all the given precautionary measures. Teachers, our most important stakeholders, we cannot do anything without your support, and it is known to me that they are working extremely hard. My sincere request to them is to devote time sincerely in the evaluation process and help us declare the results as soon as possible,” the CBSE official told parents in a virtual session “CBSE Board Examinations - Demystified” at a conference organised by the SAI International Education Group.

Meanwhile, students have started the #Cancelboardexams2021 campaign on Twitter. A petition, Cancel CBSE Board Exam 2021, on change.org, crossed one lakh signatures on Friday.