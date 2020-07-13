Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE 12th result 2020 declared

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the CBSE 12th result 2020 today. The pass percentage this year for CBSE Class 12 results is at 88.78%. Out of 11,92,961 students that appeared 10,59,080 have passed the exams. The pass percentage has increased by 5.38% as compared to last year. CBSE 12th result 2020 is available on the board's official result website, 'cbseresults.nic.in'. The exams were held in 4,984 exam centres and was participated by 13,109 schools.

Trivandrum region has recorded the highest percentage with 97.67 % followed by Bengaluru with 97.05% and Chennai with 96.17%. This year, 1.57 lakh students have scored over 90% and 38,686 have scored over 95%. Girls have done better than Boys by 5.96 % . The pass percentage for girls is at 92.15 % which is higher than boys with 86.19%.

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) have secured a pass percentage of 98.70% which is followed by Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) with 98.62 %. Central Tibetan Schools Administration (CTSA) have secured 98.23% and Government schools have procured 94.94%. Government aided schools secured 91.56% pass percentage and private schools had 88.22%.

This year, 87,651 students have been placed in compartment compared to 99,207 last year.

The CBSE 12 the results were announced two days before the expected date. CBSE, on June 26, had told the Supreme Court that results will be declared by July 15. The CBSE Class 10 results are yet to be announced.