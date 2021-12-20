CBSE Class 12 Term 1 History Exam 2021 LIVE: Paper Starts At 11:30 AM, Follow These Important Instructions

Image credit: shutterstock.com CBSE Class 12 Term 1 History exam today

CBSE Class 12 Term 1 History Exam 2021 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the class 12 History paper on Monday (December 20). The 12th History exam will be held from 11:30 AM to 1 PM. The format of the question paper for the CBSE Class 12 term 1 exams is multiple-choice questions. No negative marks will be cut for wrong answers marked. Register here to get CBSE Class 12th exams preparation tips, sample papers, syllabus, and more updates.

Students appearing for the examination will be required to carry their CBSE Class 12 admit card to the exam centre and students will have to adhere to all Covid guidelines mentioned on the admit card. CBSE Class 12 term 1 History exam will end at 1 pm and paper analysis and students’ reactions will be made available soon after.

As per the CBSE Term 1 History sample paper pattern, there will be a total of 60 questions in the History paper and students will be required to answer only 50 questions.