CBSE Class 12 Term 1 History Exam 2021 LIVE: Paper Starts At 11:30 AM, Follow These Important Instructions
CBSE Class 12 Term 1 History Exam 2021 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the class 12 History paper on Monday (December 20). The 12th History exam will be held from 11:30 AM to 1 PM. The format of the question paper for the CBSE Class 12 term 1 exams is multiple-choice questions. No negative marks will be cut for wrong answers marked. Register here to get CBSE Class 12th exams preparation tips, sample papers, syllabus, and more updates.
Students appearing for the examination will be required to carry their CBSE Class 12 admit card to the exam centre and students will have to adhere to all Covid guidelines mentioned on the admit card. CBSE Class 12 term 1 History exam will end at 1 pm and paper analysis and students’ reactions will be made available soon after.
As per the CBSE Term 1 History sample paper pattern, there will be a total of 60 questions in the History paper and students will be required to answer only 50 questions.
Follow These Important Instructions
- Carry face mask, hand sanitiser, and follow Covid guidelines mentioned on the CBSE admit card
- Students are not allowed to carry any type of electronic devices to the exam hall. Students will be frisked while entering the examination centre and any electronic device will not be allowed
- CBSE provides OMR sheets to the students for filling the correct answers and students will have to write details like their name, subject name, code, exam centre, code among others.
CBSE Class 12 History Exam Today
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 History exam on Monday (December 20) from 11:30 AM to 1 PM. As per the CBSE's guideline, students will have to report at the exam centre, 30 minutes before the exam begins. Students appearing for the examination will be required to carry their CBSE admit cards to the exam hall.