CBSE Class 10th Result 2020: Kendriya Vidyalayas Are Top Performing Schools

Kendriya Vidyalas (KVs) have emerged the top-performing schools in the CBSE 10th result released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday. KVs top the roster with 99.23% pass percentage, followed by Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas(JNVs) with 98.66%. Schools under Central Tibetan School Administration (CTSA) have recorded a pass percentage of 93.67% and independent, or private, schools have recorded a pass percentage of 92.81%. Government aided schools, with 77.82%, are last on the list, just below government schools with 80.91%. In the recently announced CBSE 10th results, 91.46 % of students have passed class 10 CBSE exams. The pass percentage has increased by 0.36 per cent compared to last year.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has scored 99.23% success rate in #CBSE Class X Results 2020. #KVS has secured First Position in the category of all Institutions.



Heartiest Congratulations to all #KVians pic.twitter.com/s2mKKGamPY — Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (@KVS_HQ) July 15, 2020

This year, CBSE results were graded on the basis of CBSE’s new assessment scheme for the year 2020. The scheme was prepared by a special committee under the CBSE. Most exams could not be held due to COVID-19 outbreak. The assessment was calculated with a combination of the best marks scored in the subjects appeared and the internal marks scored by the student.

Marksheets and certificates of CBSE class 10 result will be available on DigiLocker, a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY). Candidates can login to the website, digilocker.gov.in by using their mobile numbers registered with CBSE and download CBSE result 2020 marksheet.