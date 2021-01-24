‘We Want CBSE To Release Board Exams Datesheet Soon’, Say Classes 10,12 Students

The CBSE Board exams 2021 for classes 10,12 are to begin on May 4 while the practical exams will be conducted from March 1 at school-level. Various states including Delhi have reopened their schools for the board exams students to help them prepare for the upcoming papers. Though, as the Board exams date is approaching, the students have been repeatedly asking for the final datesheet to help them prepare for the exams. On the other hand, states such as Bihar will be starting their final board exams from February while they have already conducted the practical exams.

The Classes 10,12 students are now being impatient and asking the government and CBSE to release the datesheet soon.

Various students are also concerned about the dates of the national-level entrance exams including National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET 2021) and are hoping that the dates of any exams must not clash and there's enough time to prepare for all the exams.

One of the students said, “We want CBSE to release the board exam datesheet 2021 soon”.

Another one said, “Announce the routine”.

Citing lack of time to plan and prepare, one of the parents asked the Union Ministry of Education, “When are you going to give the date sheet for 10th boards. Children need to plan and prepare”.

Another student asked about the CBSE board exams datesheet.

Some other CBSE board students have complained about wearing masks in extreme hot weather and requesting for vaccination.

“How will the students who are going to give board exams wear that mask for 2 hours in the extreme hot weather? In northern India, May is the hottest month . Govern. Should excuse the mask now they have a vaccine too. Please think about it”, another student said.

Apart from the board exams candidates, Class 9 and 11 students are also seeking clarity over their respective date sheets while the individual schools are taking their own decision in absence of any centralised guidelines.

“Can anyone tell me the date sheet or syllabus for class 9? My school hasn’t told us yet and I’m nervous because the exams have been moved to February. Can anyone tell me confirmed chapters of any subject so I can study?”, a Class 9 student asked the Education Ministry.