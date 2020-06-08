CBSE Board 2020: Scrap remaining exams, use internal assessment for promotion, demands SFI

In light of COVID-19 cases are increasing in the country, the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) asked the education ministry and the CBSE to reconsider its decision to conduct the annual examinations in July. The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE, the national level secondary and higher secondary examination regulator, has recently decided to conduct the pending board examinations for Class 10 (for students of northeast Delhi who missed their papers during the February riots) and Class 12 students in July.

In a statement, the student body asked the authorities to use a more logical and humane response in this regard – by considering the year-long internal assessments that have taken place in schools and to evolve an alternate evaluation scheme for all students foregrounding the same-- rather than having differential evaluation schemes that would require students to travel to examination centres as the CBSE has proposed.

By mentioning the Board’s decision to scrap the exams for CBSE students from foreign countries, SFI reminded CBSE that it “clearly exhibits a stated ability to conduct assessments that would not require students and parents to travel to examination centres”.

“It must be questioned therefore as to what is the purpose behind pushing through with the conduct of examinations despite the above, at a time when students across the country are already going through immense mental and emotional turmoil owing to this unprecedented situation that we are faced with,” the statement asked.

The student body also brought to the Board’s attention examples from foreign countries, “wherein in the interest of the students and foregrounding the issue of the safety of their communities at large, institutions responsible for assessing students have chosen not to conduct school-leaving examinations for the academic year”.

“It is in light of all of the above that the Students’ Federation of India demands of the MHRD and the CBSE that any decision with respect to the future of students in this country cannot be taken without due regard to their safety and security. Instead of taking dangerous decisions in isolation that would necessarily have life-long impacts on lakhs of families in this country, it is important that the MHRD realise the importance of consulting all stakeholders in the evolution of a coherent policy response to ensure that the children of this country and their academic futures come out of this pandemic stronger,” SFI said.

In a related development, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday said all Class 10 students would be promoted to the next class without any examination, as it would not be possible to hold the exam due to the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, to allay the fear of students and parents, CBSE has come up with certain measures including allowing students to appear from a nearby centre and increasing the number of exam centres.

The education board has also made it mandatory for students to carry hand sanitisers in transparent bottles and face masks for appearing in the exams. It also urged parents to ensure that their wards are not unwell during the examinations.

The Board has also decided to allow students with disabilities who need scribes to write their exams to skip the remaining exams.

Schools and colleges across the country have been closed and exams postponed since March when the nationwide lockdown was imposed to stem the COVID-19 outbreak.

The results for the board exams are likely to be announced in August, before the premium Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) declare the entrance test results.