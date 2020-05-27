Lockdown: CBSE Students who moved to different state, district can appear for pending board exams there

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to allow students, who have moved to different state or district during the COVID-19-induced lockdown when schools were closed, to appear in remaining CBSE Board exams from their home districts. According to the education minister, the decision has been taken in view of the hardships outstation students may face due to the lockdown restrictions in travelling to their parent schools. CBSE will conduct remaining Class 12 examinations from July 1.

The CBSE will issue a notification and registration modalities in this regard, the minister said.

Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Wednesday said in address to the students they may inform their respective schools regarding their plans regarding change in the exam centres.

"Class 10 and 12 students who have to appear in pending board exams but have moved to different state or district during the lockdown when schools were closed, will be able to appear for exams at their present place only. They will not be required to travel back. The CBSE will issue a notification in this regard and modalities for registration of such requests," Mr Nishank said.

He also said the students will get the details on change in their exam centres in June first week.

The exams, which were postponed due to a nationwide lockdown imposed on March 25 to contain the spread of COVID-19, will now be held from July 1 to 15.

The class 10 board exams were pending only in North East Delhi.

"The class 10 exams will be staggered on four dates, starting July 1. The first paper will be of Social Sciences, while the next day students will be required to appear for Science exam," Sanyam Bhardwaj, the Controller of Examination, CBSE said earlier.

The class 12 students will appear for these papers - Business Studies, Geography, Hindi (Core), Hindi (Elective), Home Science, Sociology, Computer Science (Old), Computer Science (New), Information Practice (Old), Information Practice (New), Information Technology and Bio-Technology.

The results for the board exams are likely to be announced in August, before the premium Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) declare the entrance test results.