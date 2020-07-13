CBSE Board 12th Result 2020: Trivandrum Region Secures Highest Pass Percentage With 97.67 %

Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE 12th result 2020: Trivandrum region has the highest percentage

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the CBSE 12th result 2020 today. The pass percentage this year for CBSE Class 12 results is at 88.78%. The Trivandrum region has recorded the highest percentage with 97.67 % followed by Bengaluru with 97.05% and Chennai with 96.17%. Delhi West region with 94.61% and Delhi East region with 94.24%, make up the top five best performing regions in the country. Panchkula (92.52%), Chandigarh (92.04%), Bhubaneswar (91.46%), Bhopal (90.95%), Pune (90.24%) complete the top ten regions with the highest pass percentage.

At the bottom is Patna region with 74.57% with Prayagraj, 82.49%, right above it.

This year, the overall pass percentage has increased by 5.38% as compared to last year’s. CBSE 12th result 2020 is available on the board's official result website, 'cbseresults.nic.in'.

Out of 11,92,961 students that appeared 11,92,961 have passed the exams. The exams were held in 4,984 exam centres and were participated by 13,109 schools. Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) have secured a pass percentage of 98.70% which is followed by Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) with 98.62 %.

Central Tibetan Schools Administration (CTSA) have secured 98.23% and Government schools have procured 94.94%. Government aided schools secured 91.56% pass percentage and private schools had 88.22%.

The CBSE Class 12 results were announced two days before the expected date. CBSE, on June 26, had told the Supreme Court that results will be declared by July 15. The CBSE Class 10 results are yet to be announced.