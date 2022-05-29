  • Home
CBSE Biology Class 12 Term 2 Exam Tomorrow; Details On Sample Question, Paper Pattern

CBSE 12th Biology Tomorrow: According to the CBSE sample paper of Biology Class 12 term 2, the exams will be held for two hours duration for a total marks of 35.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 29, 2022 5:12 pm IST

CBSE Class 12th Biology exam tomorrow
New Delhi:

Students will appear for the Biology paper in the Class 12th second term of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams tomorrow, May 29. According to the CBSE sample paper of Biology Class 12 term 2, the exams will be held for two hours duration for a total marks of 35. CBSE Class 12 Biology sample papers and marking scheme are available at cbseacademic.nic.in. The term 2 CBSE exams for Class 12 has started on April 26 and will continue till June 15.

As per the CBSE term 2 exam guidelines, candidates will have to cover their nose, mouth and nose with mask. Students appearing the CBSE term 2 exams will have to follow social distancing norms. Although the CBSE term 2 Biology exam will start at 10:30 am, the students will be required to report at the exam centre earlier. CBSE will provide 15 minutes of reading time to the students to read the question paper.

CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Biology Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme

  • All questions are compulsory

  • The question paper, as per the sample paper, will have three sections and 13 questions. All questions are compulsory.

  • Section A will have six questions of two marks each

  • Section B will have six questions of three marks each

  • Section C will have a case-based question of five marks

  • There is no overall choice. However, internal choices will be provided in some questions

  • A student has to attempt only one of the alternatives in such questions

  • Wherever necessary, neat and properly labeled diagrams should be drawn.

Class 12 Biology Term 2 Sample Paper With Solution: Direct Link

Cbseacademic.nic.in Class 12 Biology Marking Scheme: Direct Link

Click here for more Education News
CBSE Class 12 Biology

