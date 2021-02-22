CBSE Begins Registration For Class 10, 12 Private Candidates; Details Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened the registration window for applying to the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams by private candidates. The private candidates due to take the Class 10 and Class 12 exams in 2021 can apply online on the CBSE website -- cbse.gov.in. The online application window for the private candidates of Class 10 and Class 12 will remain open till 5 pm of February 25.

“As per the request received from several candidates of previous years that they were unable to fill their examination form as private candidates for examination 2021, for Classes 10 and 12, CBSE has decided to extend the last opportunity to these candidates to fill their form only online by going to the link on CBSE’s website,” CBSE statement said.

The board will conduct the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams between May 4 and June 10, 2021. The practical examinations and activities including internal assessments and projects will be held from March 1 till the start of theory exams in May.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Application Form For Private Candidates

To fill the Class 10 and Class 12 application forms online, private candidates are advised to follow these instructions:

Candidates should be ready with all the required information before filling the CBSE Class 10, 12 examination form

The CBSE Class 10, Class 12 application form is to be submitted online at cbse.gov.in. The board will not accept hard copies of the application forms by the private candidates

Candidates will be required to pay a late fee as applicable

No further extension will be given for filling the examination form

Candidates have to choose the CBSE examination centre cities carefully as no further changes will be allowed

For the candidates of examination 2020, old practical marks will be taken while computing the final CBSE results, the statement added. In the case of the candidates who took the board exams prior to 2020, “prorata marks” will be awarded.