CBSE To Award "Upto 6" Grace Marks For "Shocking" Class 12 Accountancy Paper: Official

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Paper: Up to 6 grace marks for students (representational)

CBSE Term 1 Exam 2021: Amid confusion over some error containing questions in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) term 1 Class 12 Accountancy paper, Controller Sanyam Bharadwaj said that students will get "upto six" as grace marks for the 12th Accountancy paper held on Monday (December 13). In an audio message, circulated with the principals of schools, the controller was heard saying, "Don't worry students, if you attempt 28 to 31 questions correctly, you will score around 38 marks. CBSE will award grace marks upto six to the students."

The controller also termed the change of pattern in the CBSE Class 12 Accountancy paper at the last minute as a "shock" to the students. "In CBSE sample papers, you are asked to attempt 45 out of 55 questions, while in the exam paper it is 40 out of 48 questions, it seems shocking to the students. Along with that, the instructions were not proper in the paper," the controller said.

Referring to the 12th Accountancy paper, the controller said, “The answer of question number 10 in the answer key is 100 per cent wrong, question number 47 is controversial."

“You will get at least 5 or 6 [grace] marks,” he added.

CBSE term 1 board exam has been controversial. On Monday, the board announced a passage in the Class 10 English question paper was not in accordance with guidelines and it will be removed.

Students will get full marks for the accompanying questions, the board said.

CBSE’s announcement came amid allegations that the passage is regressive, and promotes gender stereotyping. The board made the announcement a few hours after Congress President Sonia Gandhi raised the issue in the Parliament.