Image credit: Wikimedia Commons CBSE assessment details for cancelled exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released details of the assessment schemes for the Class 12 exams that have been cancelled. CBSE has come up with three types of assessments for students depending on how many exams each student has appeared in. Results based on these assessments will be declared by July 15, the board said.

The CBSE on June 25 told the Supreme Court that it will be cancelling the pending board exams scheduled to be held between July 1 and July 15. The board also said that no further examinations will be held for Class 10 students. The decision was taken as many states expressed their inability to hold board examinations as many schools have turned into quarantine centres due to COVID-19 outbreak.

Here are five points on how CBSE will evaluation and marks papers:

More than three subjects : For students who have appeared in exams in more than three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best three subjects will be awarded in subjects in which exams have not taken place

Three subjects : For students who have appeared in only three subjects, “the average of the marks obtained in the best two performing subjects will be awarded” in the subjects in which examination could not be held.

Less than three subjects : CBSE said that students who have appeared in only one or two subjects will be assessed based on their “performance in the appeared subjects” and “performance in internal, practical or project assessment.”

All subjects : For students who have written exams in all subjects, results will be declared on the basis of these exams as per standard practice.

Optional exam: CBSE said that it will hold an “optional examination” for Class 12 students who wish to improve their performance. The dates for these optional examinations are yet to be decided.