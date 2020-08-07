  • Home
CBSE Asks Students To Participate In E-Raksha Competition 2020

NCERT in collaboration with Cyber Peace Foundation and National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has launched e-Raksha Competition 2020.

Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: Aug 7, 2020 7:24 pm IST

CBSE has asked students to participate in e-Raksha competition
New Delhi:

CBSE has asked students from affiliated schools to participate in e-Raksha Competition 2020. NCERT in collaboration with Cyber Peace Foundation and National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has launched the competition. Students, teachers, and caregivers (parents and guardians) can participate in the competition.

The scheme is to provide a creative outlet to children and young people attending online classes at home, to reflect and share about being safe and responsible on Internet.

It will also inculcate Digital Citizenship and Online Safety among students at a time when they are spending much of their time on internet for learning and social activities.

There is no registration fee for the competition and entries can be submitted in Hindi or English only.

The activities which will be held as part of the competition include Wordhack, an article, story, blog, and essay writing competition; Artcade, a painting, poster making, sticker making, and sketch making competition; short self-created video competition; and Tech Avishkar, an innovative Tech Programs using latest tools and techniques.

The registration for the competition will end on September 30, 2020. Interested individuals can participate through eRaksha portal, 'eraksha.net'.

The winners of the various categories will be announced on November 11. Best entries will be selected in each category and will be awarded trophies and certificates. Shortlisted candidates will receive Appreciation Competition and all participants will get a participation certificate in digital format.

