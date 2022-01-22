  • Home
CBSE Asks Schools To Encourage Students To Register For Watching Live Stream Of Republic Day Celebrations

The board has also urged the students, teachers and their families to register themselves and watch the live streaming of the Republic Day Parade on January 26 and Beating the Retreat Ceremony on January 29, 2022.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 22, 2022 5:10 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked schools affiliated with it to play videos created by the Ministry of Defence as part of Azadi Ka Amit Mahotsav. The board has also urged the students, teachers and their families to register themselves and watch the live streaming of the Republic Day Parade on January 26 and Beating the Retreat Ceremony on January 29, 2022.

Ministry of Defence has created five promo videos showing highlights of Republic Day 2022 to celebrate 75 glorious years of India’s Independence as a part of Azadi Ka Amit Mahotsav. These promo videos are available on the YouTube channel, India RDC and indianrdc.mod.gov.in.

“You are requested to play these videos in your schools during break while conducting online classes,” CBSE in a statement said. These videos, CBSE added, may also be played during the weekend so that the highlights for the Republic Day may be disseminated to the citizens of India.

Calling for participation, A Bharat Bhushan Babu, Principal Spokesperson of Ministry of Defence in his social media post said: “The CBSE encourages school children to register and watch live Republic Day celebrations. You can also participate in many activities..hurry register now.”

