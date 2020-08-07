CBSE Asks Schools To Participate In 'Gandagi Mukt Bharat' Campaign

  • Home
CBSE has asked affiliated schools to participate in the 'Gandagi Mukt Bharat' (GMB) campaign.

New Delhi:

CBSE has asked affiliated schools to participate in the 'Gandagi Mukt Bharat' (GMB) campaign. The campaign is being launched by the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS) on the occasion of inauguration of a state-of-art Rashtriya Swachchata Kendra (RSK) in New Delhi.

The RSK is being set up as an experience center, which uses modern technology to chronicle India's Swachchata journey in a hi-tech edutainment format with a mix of indoor digital and outdoor physical exhibits.

The RSK will be inaugurated at Gandhi Darshan, Rajghat in New Delhi on August 8, 2020.

On this occasion the DDWS is launching the 'Gandagi Mukt Bharat' campaign, a week long campaign to promote cleanliness from August 8 to August 15.

CBSE has asked affiliated schools to ensure participation of students and teachers in the activities. The board has suggested circulating webcast link for the inaugural event to all students, and ensure their participation in the online painting competition for classes 6 to 8 and in the essay competition for classes 9 to 12. The essay competition will be organized on the theme 'Gandagi Mukt Mera Gaon'.

Schools have to submit the winning entries to CBSE which will be sent forward to the Ministry of Education. The winners of both competitions will be felicitated at National level on October 2, 2020.



