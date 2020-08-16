Image credit: fitindia.gov.in CBSE Asks Schools To Participate In Fit India Freedom Run

The Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, has asked all the affiliated schools to encourage its stakeholders to participate in the Fit India Freedom Run from August 15 to October 2, 2020.

“All schools affiliated to CBSE are...requested to share the information about the event with all students, teachers and staff, so that maximum number of students, teachers, staff and their families can run or walk for Fit India Freedom Run from August 15 to October 2 on any day(s),” an official statement said.

CBSE has been conducting various activities for physical, emotional, and mental well-being of students, teachers and parents under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports’ Fit India Movement.

With the motto “Running: the human body’s most raw form of Freedom”, the event aims to encourage fitness and help all citizens to get freedom from obesity, laziness, stress, anxiety, diseases, etc.

Participants can run a route of their choice, during their preferred time and at their own pace, CBSE said. The board has also asked participants to post their pictures on social media with #Run4India.

“School will upload the data of total number of participation and cumulative distance covered by the participants on the Fit India Portal, www.fitindia.gov.in,” CBSE said.

For any query and feedback, schools can visit https://fitindia.gov.in/fit-india-freedom-run/, the board said.