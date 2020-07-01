CBSE Asks Schools To Conduct Re-Exam For Failed Students Of 9th, 11th

CBSE has asked schools to conduct re-exam for failed students in 9th and 11th

CBSE has issued a notice to affiliated schools to provide students who have failed in class 9 and 11 an opportunity to appear for exams again. As per the Board's notice on May 13, the opportunity is to be extended to all the students even if they were given this opportunity earlier.

The board says that it was brought to its notice that some schools are not complying with CBSE's decision and not allowing another opportunity to pass exam to failed students of class 9 and 11.

"It has come to the notice of the Board that schools are being misled stating that till the time LPA No. 154 of 2020, Rukmini Devi Public School vs. CBSE filed in the Hon'ble High Court of Delhi is not disposed of, there is no need of complying the Notification dated 13.05.2020 by the schools. It has also come to the notice that schools are therefore not extending the opportunity to the failed students of Class 9th and 11th," says CBSE notice.

CBSE reminds that during the hearings, Delhi High Court has not quashed its May 13 notification and has asked schools to abide by its direction without being misled.

The board says that schools can conduct online/offline/innovative tests and can decide to promote students on the basis of the test conducted.

CBSE, on May 13, had released a notice and said that all failed students of 9th and 11th will be provided an opportunity to appear in a school-based test again. The board also asked schools to provide students sufficient time to prepare the exam. The decision was taken as a one-time measure.